Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 7,311 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

