Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10,991.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

