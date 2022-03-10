FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.