Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 65,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,030.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,844,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,593,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

