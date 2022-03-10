Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $252.82

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.82 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.70). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 452,122 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

