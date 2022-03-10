Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.20

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 142798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

