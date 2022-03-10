FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $677,959.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104387 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

