Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

