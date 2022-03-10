Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Shares of FRLAU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

