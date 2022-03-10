Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 1,124.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 2,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,471. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.