Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

