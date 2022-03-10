Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 140,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.35.
About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)
