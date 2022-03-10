Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Franchise Group worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FRG opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

