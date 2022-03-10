Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.27.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$204.37. 74,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.07 billion and a PE ratio of 45.33. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$145.38 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.