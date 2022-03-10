Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.75. 413 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

