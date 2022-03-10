Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 195,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,605,747 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $28.54.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after acquiring an additional 935,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

