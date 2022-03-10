Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Frax has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $20.51 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

