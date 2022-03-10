Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMANF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 18,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

