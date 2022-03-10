Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FMANF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 18,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
