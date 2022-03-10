Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

