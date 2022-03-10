French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.59

Shares of French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.39), with a volume of 18,750 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.59. The company has a market cap of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)
