Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.25

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.25 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 74,705 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £75.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.50.

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

