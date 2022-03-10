Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra Sells 4,527 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eduardo Guarita Bezerra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $11,715.87.

Shares of FDP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 152,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

FDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.