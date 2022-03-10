Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $134,186.24 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marlene Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marlene Gordon sold 98 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $2,807.70.

Shares of FDP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 152,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,446. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

