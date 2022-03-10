Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €31.06 ($33.76) and last traded at €31.36 ($34.09), with a volume of 275238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.46 ($35.28).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
Read More
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.