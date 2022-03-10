Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €31.06 ($33.76) and last traded at €31.36 ($34.09), with a volume of 275238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.46 ($35.28).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

