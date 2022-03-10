Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $960,528.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

