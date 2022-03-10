FY2021 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

AEYE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

