FY2021 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) Boosted by DA Davidson

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

CORZ stock opened at 7.37 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

