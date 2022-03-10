FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Travis Perkins plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.