FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Travis Perkins plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
