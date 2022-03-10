FY2022 EPS Estimates for DarioHealth Corp. Raised by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,701. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

