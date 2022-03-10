FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10,991.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 112,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

