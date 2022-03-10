FY2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Reduced by Wedbush

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $9.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

