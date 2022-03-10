FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Increased by Oppenheimer

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. 66,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.