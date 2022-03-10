Fyooz 1-Day Volume Tops $115,204.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $105,152.74 and approximately $115,204.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

