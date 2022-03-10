G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of G-III Apparel Group worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.77 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

