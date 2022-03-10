G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.27. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

