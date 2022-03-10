G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.27. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

