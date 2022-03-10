G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.22). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.21), with a volume of 438,258 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.80.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.