Gaj Finance Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $24,191.92 and approximately $280.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

