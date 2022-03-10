Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.21

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $498.29 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.