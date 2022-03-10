GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:GME opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. GameStop has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $348.50.
GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.
GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.