GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GME opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. GameStop has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $348.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GameStop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

