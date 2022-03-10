GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,782.49

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $308,782.49 and $24,306.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.36 or 0.06597793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.81 or 0.99743864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041925 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

