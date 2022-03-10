Gary W. Bagley Sells 11,007 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEES stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

