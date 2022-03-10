Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,980 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

