Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 60,014 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

