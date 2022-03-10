Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

