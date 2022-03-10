Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

