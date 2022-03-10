Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day moving average is $272.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

