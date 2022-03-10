Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 13,240 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 671.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.