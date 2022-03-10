Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 18,377 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.