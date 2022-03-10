Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 118,097 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DXC Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

