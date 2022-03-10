Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.45

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.45 and last traded at $116.45, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GECFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($152.17) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

